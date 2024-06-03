I will not stop preaching unity in Mt Kenya region – GACHAGUA tells his critics led by RUTO who had labeled him an ethnic bigot

Monday, June 3, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told off critics who have labeled him a tribalist for preaching unity in the Mt Kenya region.
President
William Ruto, Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru, and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro
have termed Gachagua an ethnic bigot for urging Mt Kenya residents to
unite.
However,
speaking on Sunday, Gachagua noted that the unity of the region is essential as it
translates to development.
He said that a united region is
better as the unity will propel leaders to work together without unnecessary
fights that hinder progress.
"I'm happy that my call for
unity is taking shape and I will not give up. We had counties that had issues
but I'm happy that they are now working together in unity," Gachagua said.
He also denied allegations that
his call for unity would make the region divided and secluded from government
development.
"Recently, I heard a leader
saying that the push for regional unity will make the region secluded from
development, that is retrogressive politics," he said.
