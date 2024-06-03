I will not stop preaching unity in Mt Kenya region – GACHAGUA tells his critics led by RUTO who had labeled him an ethnic bigot





Monday, June 3, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told off critics who have labeled him a tribalist for preaching unity in the Mt Kenya region.

President William Ruto, Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru, and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro have termed Gachagua an ethnic bigot for urging Mt Kenya residents to unite.

However, speaking on Sunday, Gachagua noted that the unity of the region is essential as it translates to development.

He said that a united region is better as the unity will propel leaders to work together without unnecessary fights that hinder progress.

"I'm happy that my call for unity is taking shape and I will not give up. We had counties that had issues but I'm happy that they are now working together in unity," Gachagua said.

He also denied allegations that his call for unity would make the region divided and secluded from government development.

"Recently, I heard a leader saying that the push for regional unity will make the region secluded from development, that is retrogressive politics," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST