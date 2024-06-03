UHURU and RAILA are our heroes; they meant well for Mt. Kenya – Embattled GACHAGUA now admits as he regrets opposing BBI





Monday, June 3, 2024 – Deputy President William Ruto has vowed that nothing will stop him from his one-man, one-shilling campaign for the benefit of Mt. Kenya, not even President William Ruto.

Speaking at a function on Saturday night, Gachagua urged the people from the Mount Kenya Region to monitor politicians and their utterances to ensure they mark those against one-man, one-shilling.

He noted that the revenue-sharing deal was what the people of Mount Kenya deserved and anyone campaigning against the proposal was not an ally and defender of the region and its people.

At the same time, Gachagua regretted opposing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) championed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, saying the BBI meant well for Mt. Kenya.

As a result, he urged the people from the central region to consider the leaders who pushed for the one-man, one-vote, one-shilling like Uhuru and Raila through BBI as heroic, citing that they were fighting for the rights of their people.

“Listen to the politicians as they speak, those who are fighting for our people to get what they deserve are the heroes of our community.

"Those who are not should be marked so everyone knows who they are,” stated Gachagua.

