UDA MP GABRIEL KAGOMBE may rot in jail for shooting dead an innocent boda boda rider as court orders him to be detained further





Monday, June 3, 2024 - Gatundu South Member of Parliament Gabriel Kagombe will be held at the Muthaiga Police Station until Friday.

His detention was announced on Monday after the MP was arraigned in court for shooting dead a boda boda rider.

Kagombe, who was appearing before a court in Machakos County, will take his plea on Friday in relation to the shooting.

While at the Machakos Court, Kagombe pleaded not guilty leading to the detention.

Notably, the MP was accompanied by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who liaised with other security authorities to maintain peace at the courthouse in case some of the MP's supporters caused chaos.

The MP, who is allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), was accused of shooting dead a resident in Thika, Kiambu County, last month.

Kagombe was arrested on Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of the boda boda rider.

The May incident was a result of an argument that arose between two political parties.

The argument escalated resulting in a physical altercation between the members where one of the residents was shot dead.

The Kenyan DAILY POST