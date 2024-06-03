I will continue pushing for ‘One-Man, One-Vote, One-Shilling policy’ whether RUTO likes it or not – GACHAGUA declares









Monday, June 3, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has declared that nothing will stop him from fighting for Mt Kenya residents since he is the second-in-command by virtue of their votes.

Speaking in Nanyuki on Saturday while attending a Mugithi concert, Gachagua said all Mt Kenya MPs must support the One-Man, One-Vote, One-shilling campaign because that is the only way Mt Kenya residents can benefit.

Gachagua said those who are opposed to the idea of sharing resources according to population are enemies of the Mt Kenya region and urged residents to send them home in 2027.

"When you see me walk around Mt.Kenya and you don't see them with me, ask them why they are not walking with their leader. If they are not with their leader, who are they with?"Gachagua questioned.

President William Ruto is among the leaders who are opposed to the One-Man, One-Vote, One-shilling policy which he said will marginalize some underpopulated regions.

