I will continue ‘politicking’ and there is absolutely nothing you can do about it – Arrogant MURKOMEN now tells poor MALALAH







Sunday, June 2, 2024 - Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has fired back at UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah after he told him to focus on his work or resign and join politics.

While inspecting the damaged railway line in Kijabe, Murkomen said his role as a CS involves touring across the country to inspect roads.

He vowed to continue ‘politicking’ (tours across the country) to meet Kenyans and hear their concerns on roads and other infrastructure.

"Some people are telling me to just stay in the office because I am a Cabinet Secretary.

"They want me to just stay in the office and that I shouldn't be seen walking around with Members of Parliament because I have become a boss,” said Murkomen.

“As a CS, I will continue to visit the grassroots so that I can see the problems there. I must travel and inspect the roads and bridges so that I can help the citizens,” he added.

Malalah had warned CS Murkomen and his Public Service counterpart Moses Kuria over involvement in politics at the expense of service delivery.

"It has come to my attention that some cabinet secretaries have been involving themselves in political activities, contrary to the law which requires them to remain apolitical,” said Malalah.

The UDA Secretary-General asked Murkomen to focus on issues in his ministry and serve Kenyans instead of politicking.

The Kenyan DAILY POST