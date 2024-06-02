I will continue ‘politicking’ and there is absolutely nothing you can do about it – Arrogant MURKOMEN now tells poor MALALAH

Sunday, June 2, 2024 - Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has fired back at UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah after he told him to focus on his work or resign and join politics.
While inspecting the
damaged railway line in Kijabe, Murkomen said his role as a CS involves touring
across the country to inspect roads.
He vowed to continue
‘politicking’ (tours across the country) to meet Kenyans and hear their
concerns on roads and other infrastructure.
"Some people are telling me to just stay in the office because I am a Cabinet Secretary.
"They want me to
just stay in the office and that I shouldn't be seen walking around with
Members of Parliament because I have become a boss,” said Murkomen.
“As a CS, I will continue to
visit the grassroots so that I can see the problems there. I must travel and
inspect the roads and bridges so that I can help the citizens,” he added.
Malalah had warned CS Murkomen
and his Public Service counterpart Moses Kuria over involvement in politics at
the expense of service delivery.
"It has come to my
attention that some cabinet secretaries have been involving themselves in
political activities, contrary to the law which requires them to remain
apolitical,” said Malalah.
The UDA Secretary-General asked
Murkomen to focus on issues in his ministry and serve Kenyans instead of
politicking.
