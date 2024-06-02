Sycophancy at its best as Governor LUSAKA vows to rename Matulo Airstrip after WILIAM RUTO – Look!





Sunday, June 2, 2024 - Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka has proposed the renaming of the Matulo Airstrip in honour of President William Ruto.

Speaking during the Madaraka Day Celebrations, the governor noted that the renaming would be prudent owing to plans of the government to expand the airstrip.

According to Lusaka, the county government was keen on ensuring that the airstrip was elevated to the status of an international airport.

The airstrip is currently located in Webuye, Bungoma County.

"Our airstrip at Matulo can now safely land a 35-seater plane but it is our wish and focus that it be upgraded to an international airport in the future.”

"When it gets to that level, we want to propose on behalf of the people of Bungoma that it be named after you (Ruto)," he stated.

On his part, Ruto steered clear of the proposals. Instead, he committed to expand the airstrip explaining that it would be valuable to the residents.

"I have agreed with the governor that he will buy land and that I will build more runway and a terminal. There will be no need to go to Kisumu and Eldoret," Ruto stated.

Currently, only two airports are named after renowned leaders; Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi and Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

Matulo Airtrip was renovated by the government in readiness for the national holiday celebrations.

