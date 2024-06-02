Did RUTO send Governor SAKAJA to attack and insult GACHAGUA amid fallout? Kingangop MP drops a bombshell

Sunday, June 2, 2024 - Kinangop MP Zachary Thuku has challenged President William Ruto to censure Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja over his recent attack on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua or else they will know he was behind the attack.
Speaking in Nyandarua
county, Thuku said the Mt Kenya residents will conclude that Governor Sakaja was
sent to attack DP Gachagua if the President remains silent.
“We are calling upon the
president to reprimand the governor of Nairobi because we cannot allow that
level of disrespect. If the president remains silent, we the people of Mt Kenya
will think that Sakaja was sent,” said Thuku.
The Kinangop MP also asked
Sakaja to stop replying to the deputy president adding that he is not an equal
to Gachagua.
“I want to tell Sakaja that the
deputy president is not your equal. Attacking the Deputy President the way we
saw on the other day is unacceptable,” Thuku added.
On Wednesday, Governor Sakaja
dismissed Gachagua’s recent tribulations in the UDA party and called him a
bully.
The Nairobi Governor wondered
why the Deputy President was crying foul after being on the spot for just a week.
“Don’t try and intimidate us. we
are unbwogable. You can't be the one bullying people for two years and then,
when you're mentioned for one week, you cry and disappear into the forest,”
said Sakaja.
The Nairobi Governor asked DP
Gachagua to respect other leaders if he wanted to be respected equally.
Sakaja further noted that the people of Nairobi elected him as the Governor and no one should claim
he put him on the seat.
