Did RUTO send Governor SAKAJA to attack and insult GACHAGUA amid fallout? Kingangop MP drops a bombshell





Sunday, June 2, 2024 - Kinangop MP Zachary Thuku has challenged President William Ruto to censure Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja over his recent attack on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua or else they will know he was behind the attack.

Speaking in Nyandarua county, Thuku said the Mt Kenya residents will conclude that Governor Sakaja was sent to attack DP Gachagua if the President remains silent.

“We are calling upon the president to reprimand the governor of Nairobi because we cannot allow that level of disrespect. If the president remains silent, we the people of Mt Kenya will think that Sakaja was sent,” said Thuku.

The Kinangop MP also asked Sakaja to stop replying to the deputy president adding that he is not an equal to Gachagua.

“I want to tell Sakaja that the deputy president is not your equal. Attacking the Deputy President the way we saw on the other day is unacceptable,” Thuku added.

On Wednesday, Governor Sakaja dismissed Gachagua’s recent tribulations in the UDA party and called him a bully.

The Nairobi Governor wondered why the Deputy President was crying foul after being on the spot for just a week.

“Don’t try and intimidate us. we are unbwogable. You can't be the one bullying people for two years and then, when you're mentioned for one week, you cry and disappear into the forest,” said Sakaja.

The Nairobi Governor asked DP Gachagua to respect other leaders if he wanted to be respected equally.

Sakaja further noted that the people of Nairobi elected him as the Governor and no one should claim he put him on the seat.

