Saudi Arabia postpones execution of Kenyan STEPHEN MUNYAKHO to September after RUTO’s intervention – May God have mercy on him





Friday, June 14, 2024 – Stephen Munyakho is set to be executed in September by Saudi Arabia.

This is after the Gulf nation postponed the execution for another four months after the intervention of President William Ruto’s government.

In a statement, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei said the deadline has been moved from July 26, 2024, to November 26, 2024.

Munyakho was set to be executed on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, but the government negotiated an extension.

Sing’Oei lauded the Kenya Mission in Riyadh for their efforts in engaging Saudi authorities and the family of the deceased.

“I wish to notify the public that we continue to actively search for the resolution of the outstanding and complex matter regarding Stephen Munyakho.

"Following our intervention, the deadline for the collection of compensation has been extended by four months from the initial 26th of July 2024 to the 26th of November 2024,” read the statement in part.

Munyakho is said to have caused the death of Abdul Halim a Yemen national following an altercation in 2011 while working in Saudi Arabia.

He was initially charged with manslaughter before the charges were changed to murder.

The victim’s family then demanded Sh400 million in "blood money," which was later reduced to about Sh120 million after negotiations with Munyakho's family.

PS Sing’Oei called on Kenyans to support the family of Munyakho in raising the money adding that the government will consolidate fundraising efforts starting July 8, 2024.

Further, he said the government would continue pursuing all diplomatic channels available to resolve the matter

