See how KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH blasted GACHAGUA for traveling to Mombasa using a Kenya Airways plane – Jelousy will kill RUTO’s men!!







National Assembly Majority leader, Kimani Ichung'wah, has blasted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he travelled to Mombasa using a Kenya Airways Plane.

Gachagua was spotted at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA) on Tuesday boarding a Kenya Airways plane heading to the coastal city.

Many Kenyans were quick to congratulate Gachagua for traveling’ like a villager’ but Ichung’wah had no kind words for the second-in-command.

He accused him of trying to attract sympathy from Kenyans and said no amount of blackmail or drama would make him kneel before him.

“Neither President @WilliamsRuto nor the Government of Kenya or Members of Parliament will succumb to BLACKMAIL. No amount of sympathy seeking photos, vernacular stations campaigns, social media blogging troops will handover billions to satisfy anyone’s INSATIABLE GREED for POWER & MONEY,” Ichungwah wrote.

Gachagua was reportedly denied a chopper by the government and that is the reason he booked a commercial plane to Mombasa.

