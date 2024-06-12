See how KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH blasted GACHAGUA for traveling to Mombasa using a Kenya Airways plane – Jelousy will kill RUTO’s men!!

Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - National Assembly Majority leader, Kimani Ichung'wah, has blasted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he travelled to Mombasa using a Kenya Airways Plane.
Gachagua was spotted at Jomo Kenyatta International
Airport(JKIA) on Tuesday boarding a Kenya Airways plane heading to the
coastal city.
Many Kenyans were quick to congratulate Gachagua for
traveling’ like a villager’ but Ichung’wah had no kind words for the second-in-command.
He accused him of trying to attract sympathy from Kenyans
and said no amount of blackmail or drama would make him kneel before him.
“Neither President @WilliamsRuto nor the Government of
Kenya or Members of Parliament will succumb to BLACKMAIL. No amount of sympathy
seeking photos, vernacular stations campaigns, social media blogging troops
will handover billions to satisfy anyone’s INSATIABLE GREED for POWER &
MONEY,” Ichungwah wrote.
Gachagua was reportedly denied a chopper by the government
and that is the reason he booked a commercial plane to Mombasa.
