GACHAGUA heads to South Africa aboard Kenya Airways flight – Here is a photo of the ‘truthful man’





Wednesday, June 19, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has left the country for South Africa where he is expected to attend the inauguration of South Africa president-elect Cyril Ramphosa.

The inauguration will be held on Wednesday, June 19 in Pretoria.

The DP who boarded the Kenya Airways plane was accompanied by Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thangwa.

The move to board the Kenya Airways plane comes hot on the heels of calls by Kenyans to have top leaders use the national carrier for their movements to foreign countries.

A statement from the head of Deputy Presidential Communication Service Njeri Rugene said the DP will represent President William Ruto at the swearing-in event.

“DP Gachagua will deliver a congratulatory message from H.E President Ruto to President Ramaphosa and the people of South Africa,” Rugene said.

Ramaphosa was re-elected for a second term following the May 29 elections.

Here is the photo





The Kenyan DAILY POST.