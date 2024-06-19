BABU OWINO visits the cop who lost his fingers after a teargas canister exploded in his hands – Tells cops to respect Kenyans who are demonstrating!!





Wednesday, June 19, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has visited Chief Inspector David Maina who was injured during Tuesday's Occupy Parliament protests.

Inspector Maina lost his fingers after a teargas canister exploded in his hands during the peaceful demonstrations that were led by Gen-Z and Millenials.

Babu paid him a visit at the Nairobi West Hospital, where he is recuperating.

"While CI Maina suffered terrible injuries, we are happy with the good work that the doctors and nurses of the Nairobi West Hospital are doing to ensure he recovers," he said.

The Embakasi East MP further said that it was unfortunate that anyone should suffer injuries when Kenyans are exercising their democratic rights.

He urged police officers not to allow themselves to be used to suppress the freedom of Kenyans.

"It is unfortunate that anyone should suffer injuries in the exercise of citizens’ democratic rights.

"To our police brothers and sisters, these young people are fighting for you as well; do not accept to be used to stifle freedom in our beloved Kenya.

"This country belongs to all of us and we have no other so we must get it right."

