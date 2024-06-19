GACHAGUA rendered useless as RUTO ignores him and endorses KURIA’s new plan for coffee farmers even after the DP did the donkey work – Look!

Wednesday, June 19, 2024 – The spirited war to discredit Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and render him useless in Mt. Kenya seems to be working perfectly.
This is after President William Ruto ignored the DP and
endorsed Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria’s new payment plan for
coffee farmers even after Gachagua did the donkey work in the coffee sector.
While speaking in Kangema Murang'a County, Kuria revealed
that in a previous Cabinet meeting, he proposed a new way of paying the farmers directly to Ruto.
"There's a new system President Ruto and I have brought; it's called the Direct Settlement System (DSS).
"This will ensure that
when the coffee is sold, each farmer gets their payment instantly," he
revealed.
This was yet another attack on the leadership of Gachagua, who has been championing equality and better pay for coffee farmers.
Kuria revealed that Ruto and other CSs backed his plan. His
plan involves paying the money directly to the farmer's account rather than
having the middleman.
He criticised the previous payment plan where the government disbursed Ksh6.8 billion to repay debts.
He argued that none of the funds
reached the farmers.
"Did you get anything? Where did the money go and they
claim it paid off debts?" he asked the residents.
The CS revealed that this was the same story used by other
officials in the Mwai Kibaki regime where funds were disbursed to repay
debts but no farmer received the money.
He argued that some rogue individuals were pocketing money
meant for farmers and further crippling the production of coffee in the country
especially in the Mt Kenya region.
"I brought the DSS plan before Cabinet and they
supported me. This time round we will disburse money as before, we will pay
money to each account," he remarked.
