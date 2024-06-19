GACHAGUA rendered useless as RUTO ignores him and endorses KURIA’s new plan for coffee farmers even after the DP did the donkey work – Look!





Wednesday, June 19, 2024 – The spirited war to discredit Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and render him useless in Mt. Kenya seems to be working perfectly.

This is after President William Ruto ignored the DP and endorsed Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria’s new payment plan for coffee farmers even after Gachagua did the donkey work in the coffee sector.

While speaking in Kangema Murang'a County, Kuria revealed that in a previous Cabinet meeting, he proposed a new way of paying the farmers directly to Ruto.

"There's a new system President Ruto and I have brought; it's called the Direct Settlement System (DSS).

"This will ensure that when the coffee is sold, each farmer gets their payment instantly," he revealed.

This was yet another attack on the leadership of Gachagua, who has been championing equality and better pay for coffee farmers.

Kuria revealed that Ruto and other CSs backed his plan. His plan involves paying the money directly to the farmer's account rather than having the middleman.

He criticised the previous payment plan where the government disbursed Ksh6.8 billion to repay debts.

He argued that none of the funds reached the farmers.

"Did you get anything? Where did the money go and they claim it paid off debts?" he asked the residents.

The CS revealed that this was the same story used by other officials in the Mwai Kibaki regime where funds were disbursed to repay debts but no farmer received the money.

He argued that some rogue individuals were pocketing money meant for farmers and further crippling the production of coffee in the country especially in the Mt Kenya region.

"I brought the DSS plan before Cabinet and they supported me. This time round we will disburse money as before, we will pay money to each account," he remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST