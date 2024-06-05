Reprieve for IAN NJOROGE as the police officer he assaulted forgives him, following MIKE SONKO’s intervention.









Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - The traffic police officer who was viciously attacked by 19-year-old Ian Njoroge has allegedly extended forgiveness to the young man, a day after he was arraigned in court and charged with three counts.

Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, released a recorded phone call on social media and revealed that the police officer was willing to meet with Njoroge’s family in a bid to reconcile.

As part of the agreement, the family is expected to issue a public apology to both the police officer and the police force.

“Even though I am hurt, I will agree to forgive him,” stated the officer, displaying a level of forgiveness rarely seen in cases of such nature.

He also vehemently denied claims of soliciting a bribe after Njoroge claimed that he got angry and attacked him after he demanded a bribe of Ksh 10,000 from him.

Njoroge, who appeared before Milimani Principal Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi on Tuesday, now faces a series of charges, including robbery with violence, causing grievous harm, and resisting arrest.

He pleaded not guilty to all three charges.





