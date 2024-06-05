Reprieve for IAN NJOROGE as the police officer he assaulted forgives him, following MIKE SONKO’s intervention.

Former Nairobi
Governor, Mike Sonko, released a recorded phone call on social media and
revealed that the police officer was willing to meet with Njoroge’s family in a
bid to reconcile.
As part of the agreement, the family is
expected to issue a public apology to both the police officer and the police
force.
“Even
though I am hurt, I will agree to forgive him,” stated the officer, displaying
a level of forgiveness rarely seen in cases of such nature.
He also vehemently denied claims of
soliciting a bribe after Njoroge claimed that he got angry and attacked him
after he demanded a bribe of Ksh 10,000 from him.
Njoroge, who appeared before Milimani
Principal Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi on Tuesday, now faces a series of charges,
including robbery with violence, causing grievous harm, and resisting arrest.
He pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
