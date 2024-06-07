Watch the moment rapper CMB PREZZO had a seizure at BAHATI’s reality TV show launch as drugs take a toll on him (VIDEO).









Friday, June 7, 2024 - Controversial rapper Jackson Ngechu alias CMB Prezzo collapsed during an event organized by musician Bahati and which was graced by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Westwood Hotel in Nairobi.

Prezzo is said to have lost consciousness after having a seizure during the star-studded event, prompting some of the guests who had attended the event to come to his rescue.

Medical personnels were later called to rush him to the hospital.

A video shared on social media shows shocked guests trying to resuscitate the veteran rapper after he collapsed.

Prezzo is a well-known drug addict and it is believed that he had a seizure due to drug abuse.

Watch the video.

Prezzo faints at the launch of the bahati's reality TV show pic.twitter.com/jK2vgKLpvn — Akoto Kevin (@sagarakelvin2) June 6, 2024

