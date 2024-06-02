GACHAGUA ‘forced to fake smile’ and heap praises on RUTO even after falling out with him and the subsequent infighting in UDA

This is even as the two have
fallen out bitterly; a fallout that has fueled infighting within the ruling UDA
party and Kenya Kwanza coalition.
Gachagua started by continuing
his new norm with an uncharacteristically short speech.
The second in command stated at
the beginning of his speech that he was playing the subordinate role of
introducing President William Ruto to address Kenyans.
Gachagua seemed to be pledging
his loyalty to his boss as he described him as the vision carrier of their
administration.
The DP affirmed that all those
working under Ruto were committed to implementing his plans for this country to
improve its economic situation.
"You are excellency I'll be very brief because my role in this great county of Bungoma in the heart of Mulembe Nation is to usher you to talk to the people of Kenya.
"But let me say Your Excellency, you are the vision career of our administration, and those of
us you have given the privilege to serve under you remain committed and focused
to assist in the transformation of our great republic so that the people of Kenya
have better lives and the improvement of our economic fortunes," Gachagua
said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments