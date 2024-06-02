GACHAGUA ‘forced to fake smile’ and heap praises on RUTO even after falling out with him and the subsequent infighting in UDA









Sunday, June 2, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was forced yesterday to do the unimaginable to impress his boss, President William Ruto, during this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations at Masinde Muliro Stadium.

This is even as the two have fallen out bitterly; a fallout that has fueled infighting within the ruling UDA party and Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Gachagua started by continuing his new norm with an uncharacteristically short speech.

The second in command stated at the beginning of his speech that he was playing the subordinate role of introducing President William Ruto to address Kenyans.

Gachagua seemed to be pledging his loyalty to his boss as he described him as the vision carrier of their administration.

The DP affirmed that all those working under Ruto were committed to implementing his plans for this country to improve its economic situation.

"You are excellency I'll be very brief because my role in this great county of Bungoma in the heart of Mulembe Nation is to usher you to talk to the people of Kenya.

"But let me say Your Excellency, you are the vision career of our administration, and those of us you have given the privilege to serve under you remain committed and focused to assist in the transformation of our great republic so that the people of Kenya have better lives and the improvement of our economic fortunes," Gachagua said.

