Tragedy as Migori police officer shoots himself in the presence of his wife and children after finding out that his wife was having an affair with a wealthier Luo man.

Nyatike sub-county police Commander Dorothy Migarusha confirmed the
tragic incident and said the deceased identified as Gipson Omari, 31, shot
himself in the chest.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died while undergoing
treatment.
He had been doing a night patrol together with another police officer before
he shot himself.
He excused himself at around 3:30 am to rush to his house to attend to
some issues.
The
police officer who was doing the night patrol with the deceased heard a gunshot
a few minutes later and he rushed to Omari’s house, only to find him bleeding
on the chest.
Other
police officers responded and he was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed
while undergoing treatment.
Omari
reportedly took his own life after finding out that his wife was having an
affair with a wealthier man identified as Otieno.
He
had confronted her several times over infidelity.
It is alleged that Otieno visited Omari’s wife at night after he went on patrol.
The
body of the deceased has been moved to Migori level four hospital mortuary
pending police investigations.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments