Tragedy as Migori police officer shoots himself in the presence of his wife and children after finding out that his wife was having an affair with a wealthier Luo man.









Sunday, June 2, 2024 - A police officer based in Migori shot himself on Sunday morning in the presence of his wife and children.

Nyatike sub-county police Commander Dorothy Migarusha confirmed the tragic incident and said the deceased identified as Gipson Omari, 31, shot himself in the chest.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

He had been doing a night patrol together with another police officer before he shot himself.

He excused himself at around 3:30 am to rush to his house to attend to some issues.

The police officer who was doing the night patrol with the deceased heard a gunshot a few minutes later and he rushed to Omari’s house, only to find him bleeding on the chest.

Other police officers responded and he was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Omari reportedly took his own life after finding out that his wife was having an affair with a wealthier man identified as Otieno.

He had confronted her several times over infidelity.

It is alleged that Otieno visited Omari’s wife at night after he went on patrol.

The body of the deceased has been moved to Migori level four hospital mortuary pending police investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST