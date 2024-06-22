Dagoretti South MP JOHN KIARIE heckled badly and chased out of a burial for supporting RUTO’s punitive Finance Bill (VIDEO)





Saturday, June 22, 2024 - Kenyans are angry with MPs who supported the Finance Bill 2024, which introduces a series of taxes on the struggling population.

This is after Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie was heckled and chased out from a burial in his constituency on Friday.

Kiarie was among 214 MPs who supported the controversial bill that has been opposed by widespread demonstrations across the country.

In the embarrassing video, Kiarie was heckled by mourners who told him that they didn’t want to hear him.

Here is the humiliating video that will cause panic in President William Ruto’s government.

You cannot misrepresent the people who gave you a job and expect them to receive you nicely. We will expose John Kiarie KJ heckled at a burial. Dagoretti south is not happy!#REJECTFİNANCEBİLL2024 #totalshutdown pic.twitter.com/Q78zyzznJU — Young & Different (@evanswakaba) June 21, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST