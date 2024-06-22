Kapsaret MP and RUTO’s right hand man OSCAR SUDI chased out of a church after he started useless politics – The fear is gone (VIDEO)


Saturday, June 22, 2024 On Friday, Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi wished the earth would swallow him after being chased out of a church for speaking about politics.

The incident happened at one of the catholic churches in Kesses constituency.

The priest was so kind that he gave Sudi a chance to address the congregants.

However, like a fool, Sudi started speaking politics instead of preaching the gospel of Christ.

This angered the priest and the crowd and he was told to stop and sit down.

Here is the video of a catholic priest urging Sudi, who is a close ally of President William Ruto to stop politicking in church.

