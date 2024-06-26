Crazy Town lead singer SHIFTY SHELLSHOCK is dead







Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Seth Binzer a.k.a Shifty Shellshock, the lead singer and co-founder of the rap rock band Crazy Town is dead.

Los Angeles County Medical Examiner revealed that Shifty Shellshock died at the age of 49 at his residence. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

In 1999, Binzer and fellow vocalist, Bret "Epic" Mazur, formed Crazy Town, hiring Rust Epique, Doug Miller, James Bradley Jr., Antonio Lorenzo Valli and Adam Goldstein.

The group released its 2000 single, "Butterfly," which rocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 music chart. Their debut album, "The Gift Of Game," was also a success, selling more than 1.5 million copies.

Their 2002 record, "Darkhouse," crashed and burned with audiences and the band soon broke up. Years later, they got back together and released a third album, "The Brimstone Sluggers."