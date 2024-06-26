A video of MPs fleeing in their speeding guzzlers as youths stone them after protesters stormed Parliament emerges - It was like a movie (Watch).





Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Members of Parliament were forced to scamper for safety after a group of anti-tax demonstrators stormed Parliament, moments after lawmakers passed the punitive Finance Bill 2024.

The protesters, who had been battling police and chanting anti-government slogans in the streets of Nairobi since morning, gained access to the highly fortified Parliament Buildings via Uhuru Highway.

The MPs escaped to Bunge Towers through an underground channel as the anti-tax protesters breached Parliament Building.

Some of the MPs were filmed being stoned by angry protesters as they fled in their speeding guzzlers.

The cars were badly damaged as the angry youths who had flocked the streets during demos pelted them with stones.

