UHURU tells RUTO to swallow his Pride and Bravado and listen to GEN Z





Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke about the current situation in Kenya, where young protesters engaged in anti-government demonstrations on Tuesday, resulting in police shooting and killing dozens of them.

The demos were organized by Gen Z and millennials opposed to the Finance Bill 2024.

Police engaged the demonstrators for the better part of the day and eventually the demonstrators entered parliament and destroyed some properties.

Businesses in some sections of the city were looted by goons who had camouflaged as protestors.

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, President William Ruto said those who took part in the demos will be treated as criminals and will be charged with treason.

But Uhuru in a statement urged Ruto to stop empty threats and instead listen to what Gen Z are saying.

In a statement on Wednesday, Uhuru said he was saddened that innocent Kenyans died while exercising their constitutional right to picket.

"I come to you with a heavy heart, saddened by the loss of lives occasioned by the current situation prevailing in the country.

"It is the right of Kenyans to protest as determined by the Constitution of Kenya 2010. It is also the duty of leaders to listen to those they lead," Uhuru said.

