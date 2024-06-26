UHURU tells RUTO to swallow his Pride and Bravado and listen to GEN Z

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke about the current situation in Kenya, where young protesters engaged in anti-government demonstrations on Tuesday, resulting in police shooting and killing dozens of them.
The demos were organized by Gen Z and millennials opposed to the
Finance Bill 2024.
Police engaged the demonstrators for the better part of the day and
eventually the demonstrators entered parliament and destroyed some properties.
Businesses in some sections of the city were looted by goons who had
camouflaged as protestors.
In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, President William Ruto
said those who took part in the demos will be treated as criminals and will be
charged with treason.
But Uhuru in a statement urged Ruto to stop empty threats and instead
listen to what Gen Z are saying.
In a statement on Wednesday, Uhuru
said he was saddened that innocent Kenyans died while exercising their
constitutional right to picket.
"I come to you with a heavy heart, saddened by the loss of lives occasioned by the current situation prevailing in the country.
"It is the right of Kenyans to protest as determined
by the Constitution of Kenya 2010. It is also the duty of leaders to listen to
those they lead," Uhuru said.
