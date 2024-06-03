Confused government as CS DUALE rules RUTO out of order on Muguka as he asks GACHAGUA to join the fight against the crop







Monday, June 3, 2024 – The confusion in the Kenya Kwanza government is on another level.

After President William Ruto prevailed upon Coast governors to lift the ban on the sale and distribution of Muguka, Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has a different opinion.

This is after he vowed to fight the controversial Muguka to the bitter end even after Ruto authorized the crop to be sold everywhere.

In a statement yesterday, Duale enlisted the help of embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to help fight against the sale and use of Muguka in the country.

Duale appealed to Gachagua to convene a conference to discuss support for Governors seeking to ban the stimulant candidly.

"Regarding the emerging story of muguka, I will ask the Deputy President in the next two weeks to call that conference because he is the deputy president of Kenya.

"At the conference, we should candidly discuss the effects (of Muguka) and show evidence of the effects of muguka on certain regions and communities," the Defence CS stated.

Duale stated that Muguka should be fought with the same energy the second-in-command has directed towards illicit brew in the Mount Kenya region.

"If we are fighting alcohol in Central Kenya, Rift Valley, Western Kenya, and every part of the country, Kenya is one, so we must fight muguka," he said.

His comments came days after governors in the Northeastern counties of Wajir, Garissa, and Mandera hinted at joining the coastal counties to ban the cash crop grown in Embu and Meru.

