Confused government as CS DUALE rules RUTO out of order on Muguka as he asks GACHAGUA to join the fight against the crop

Monday, June 3, 2024 – The confusion in the Kenya Kwanza government is on another level.
After President William Ruto
prevailed upon Coast governors to lift the ban on the sale and distribution of
Muguka, Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has a different opinion.
This is after he vowed to fight
the controversial Muguka to the bitter end even after Ruto authorized the crop
to be sold everywhere.
In a statement yesterday, Duale
enlisted the help of embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to help fight
against the sale and use of Muguka in the country.
Duale appealed to Gachagua to
convene a conference to discuss support for Governors seeking to ban the
stimulant candidly.
"Regarding the emerging story of muguka, I will ask the Deputy President in the next two weeks to call that conference because he is the deputy president of Kenya.
"At
the conference, we should candidly discuss the effects (of Muguka) and show
evidence of the effects of muguka on certain regions and communities," the
Defence CS stated.
Duale stated that Muguka should
be fought with the same energy the second-in-command has directed towards
illicit brew in the Mount Kenya region.
"If we are fighting alcohol
in Central Kenya, Rift Valley, Western Kenya, and every part of the country,
Kenya is one, so we must fight muguka," he said.
His comments came days after
governors in the Northeastern counties of Wajir, Garissa, and Mandera
hinted at joining the coastal counties to ban the cash crop grown
in Embu and Meru.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
