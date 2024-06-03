Don’t get angry when I forgive and ask for forgiveness from UHURU – GACHAGUA tells RUTO

Addressing a congregation after
attending a church service in Meru County on Sunday, Gachagua noted that he
assumed office in 2022 as a “very bitter” person because he had been wronged.
“I Rigathi Gachagua was badly wounded before the elections, I was humiliated and persecuted.
"I came into office a very bitter person.
"But my wife prayed for me and within one year, all
the bitterness was gone and I was a healed person,” Gachagua said
The DP said he has since
forgiven anybody who may have wronged him and asked for forgiveness from those
he had hurt.
“I do not know why anybody would
have a problem if I forgive my brother, my sister,” Gachagua stated.
In March, the DP apologized to Mama Ngina Kenyatta, the mother of former President Uhuru for the
rift that occurred in 2022.
Gachagua expressed remorse over
the disrespectful behaviour exhibited towards Mama Ngina during the heightened
political activities of the last general election.
