Don’t get angry when I forgive and ask for forgiveness from UHURU – GACHAGUA tells RUTO









Monday, June 3, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked leaders not to be bitter when he forgives and asks forgiveness from those who wronged him before the 2022 presidential election.

Addressing a congregation after attending a church service in Meru County on Sunday, Gachagua noted that he assumed office in 2022 as a “very bitter” person because he had been wronged.

“I Rigathi Gachagua was badly wounded before the elections, I was humiliated and persecuted.

"I came into office a very bitter person.

"But my wife prayed for me and within one year, all the bitterness was gone and I was a healed person,” Gachagua said

The DP said he has since forgiven anybody who may have wronged him and asked for forgiveness from those he had hurt.

“I do not know why anybody would have a problem if I forgive my brother, my sister,” Gachagua stated.

In March, the DP apologized to Mama Ngina Kenyatta, the mother of former President Uhuru for the rift that occurred in 2022.

Gachagua expressed remorse over the disrespectful behaviour exhibited towards Mama Ngina during the heightened political activities of the last general election.

