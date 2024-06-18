Chief Inspector DAVID MAINA lost his palms after a teargas canister detonated in his hands during the Tuesday demos in Nairobi





Wednesday, June 19, 2024 - A senior police officer lost his palms after a teargas canister exploded in his hands during the Tuesday demos in Nairobi.

Chief Inspector David Maina was among Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) officers who were deployed in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) to quell demonstrations that were against Finance Bill 2024.

However, during a faceoff with the demonstrators Inspector Maina blew his hands off with a teargas canister.

He is currently admitted to Nairobi West Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment after losing his hands.

His colleague who sought anonymity said Maina had detonated a canister but delayed releasing it.

The violent emission detached his palms from the wrists at the scene.

"As a result, his two hands were severely injured from the wrist losing both forearms," read the police report in part.

Police Constable Mildred Amoit, who was near the injured officer, sustained a minor injury on her chest.

