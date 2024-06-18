PHOTO of lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI’s 2023 Bulletproof Lexus LX600 - Money is good.





Wednesday, June 19, 2024 - Flamboyant city lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi, a well-known car enthusiast, has shipped in a multi-million bulletproof car.

According to sources, the wealthy lawyer’s 2023 Bulletproof Lexus LX600 landed in the country a few days ago.

The 2023 Bulletproof Lexus LX600 redefines luxury and security, merging the comfort of a premium SUV with cutting-edge ballistic protection.

Crafted with precision and care, the LX600’s exterior seamlessly integrates advanced armored materials without compromising its sleek and stylish design.

Abdullahi's garage boasts pricey vehicles that give any tycoon a run for their money.

He also owns a Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes G-Wagon, and Porsche Cayenne, among other expensive cars.

See the photo of his new machine.





