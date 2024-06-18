This is what RUTO said after chaos and demos rocked Nairobi’s CBD over Finance Bill 2024

Hundreds of
protestors were arrested in the demos that were organized by civil rights
groups and some online influencers.
Speaking
about the demos after he engaged lawmakers
under the Kenya Kwanza coalition, the president appreciated the events on
Tuesday, June 18, saying they signified the growth of Kenyan democracy.
"We have had a robust public engagement on the proposed Finance Bill. We have adjusted the document accordingly.
"We are glad we are having conversations about issues, and our
institutions are working. This is how democracies function," Ruto said.
The president appreciated that
what informed the mass action this time were issues of national importance, as
opposed to the previous shows motivated by politics.
He observed that Kenyans
were sobering up to issues that need reflection and proper discussions, indicating
the nation was headed in the right direction.
