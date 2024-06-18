This is what RUTO said after chaos and demos rocked Nairobi’s CBD over Finance Bill 2024









Wednesday, June 19, 2024 - President William Ruto has spoken after the Tuesday demonstrations in Nairobi’s Central Business District over the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

Hundreds of protestors were arrested in the demos that were organized by civil rights groups and some online influencers.

Speaking about the demos after he engaged lawmakers under the Kenya Kwanza coalition, the president appreciated the events on Tuesday, June 18, saying they signified the growth of Kenyan democracy.

"We have had a robust public engagement on the proposed Finance Bill. We have adjusted the document accordingly.

"We are glad we are having conversations about issues, and our institutions are working. This is how democracies function," Ruto said.

The president appreciated that what informed the mass action this time were issues of national importance, as opposed to the previous shows motivated by politics.

He observed that Kenyans were sobering up to issues that need reflection and proper discussions, indicating the nation was headed in the right direction.

