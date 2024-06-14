BARACK OBAMA to visit Kenya next year – President WILLIAM RUTO announces.









Friday, June 14, 2024 - Former United States President Barack Obama will visit the country next year, President William Ruto has said.

The President said the visit by Obama was agreed upon following a request he made during his state visit to America.

Ruto was speaking during the launch of a strategic plan of the Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association.

The President said he requested Obama to help set up a school of leadership at the University of Nairobi.

Ruto noted that they agreed to establish a leadership school in Nairobi similar to that at the Kennedy School of Leadership in Harvard.

"I requested him to assist us set up a school in the fashion of the Kennedy School of Leadership in Harvard but this time to be a school of leadership in Nairobi University and I asked him, let us call it Barack Obama School of Leadership in the University of Nairobi and he agreed and he will come here next year,"

He added: "And he has undertaken that he is going to mobilise support for a sustainable school of leadership because leadership is serious and we want you guys to be better than us."

The Kenyan DAILY POST.