BARACK OBAMA to visit Kenya next year – President WILLIAM RUTO announces.

The President said the visit by Obama was agreed upon
following a request he made during his state visit to America.
Ruto was speaking during the launch of a strategic plan of
the Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association.
The President said he requested Obama to help set up a
school of leadership at the University of Nairobi.
Ruto noted that they agreed to establish a leadership school
in Nairobi similar to that at the Kennedy School of Leadership in Harvard.
"I requested him to assist us set up a school in the
fashion of the Kennedy School of Leadership in Harvard but this time to be a
school of leadership in Nairobi University and I asked him, let us call it
Barack Obama School of Leadership in the University of Nairobi and he agreed
and he will come here next year,"
He added: "And he has undertaken that he is going to
mobilise support for a sustainable school of leadership because leadership is
serious and we want you guys to be better than us."
