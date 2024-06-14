ODM MP unveils RUTO’s top pick for Deputy in 2027 – No wonder he is mistreating and humiliating GACHAGUA

In a tweet on Thursday, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi said Ruto wants to replace
Gachagua with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who he is currently grooming for the
top seat.
According to Amisi, over 100
lawmakers have been holding strategy meetings on how Nyoro can be the deputy
president in 2027.
He also added that the
lawmakers plan to have Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen
on the ballot in 2032
“More than 100 MPs from Central and Rift Valley meet frequently to plan for Ndindi Nyoro as deputy president in 2027.
"They are sent by the president. After which, another team will plan for
Murkomen and another, etc," Amisi claimed.
Amisi said Prime Cabinet
Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, and Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses
Wetangula are nowhere in Ruto‘s succession matrix.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments