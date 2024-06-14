ODM MP unveils RUTO’s top pick for Deputy in 2027 – No wonder he is mistreating and humiliating GACHAGUA









Friday, June 14, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of Parliament has said President William Ruto is mistreating his deputy Rigathi Gachagua because he wants to replace him in 2027 with another candidate.

In a tweet on Thursday, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi said Ruto wants to replace Gachagua with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who he is currently grooming for the top seat.

According to Amisi, over 100 lawmakers have been holding strategy meetings on how Nyoro can be the deputy president in 2027.

He also added that the lawmakers plan to have Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on the ballot in 2032

“More than 100 MPs from Central and Rift Valley meet frequently to plan for Ndindi Nyoro as deputy president in 2027.

"They are sent by the president. After which, another team will plan for Murkomen and another, etc," Amisi claimed.

Amisi said Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, and Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula are nowhere in Ruto‘s succession matrix.

The Kenyan DAILY POST