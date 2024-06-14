RUTO has employed useless advisors led by DAVID NDII – MARTHA KARUA says ‘SUGOI MAN' has ruined the economy

Friday, June 14, 2024 - Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua has accused President William Ruto of taking the country in the wrong direction because he has incompetent advisors led by Dr. David Ndii.
Dr. David Ndii, who brags that he
is an Oxford-trained economist, has been offering Ruto‘s ‘Cowdung advice’
resulting in retrogressive bills such as Finance Bill 2023 and Finance Bill
2024.
The two bills are set to
overburden Kenyans and Karua blamed Ruto and his incompetent economists who are
paid billions for offering useless advice.
“You cannot appoint unqualified
persons and then burden Kenyans with multiple offices of advisors. It is
utterly inhumane proposing highly punitive taxes which are projected to cripple
businesses, thereby causing job losses, at a time when unemployment, especially
among the youth, is exponentially high,” she noted.
Karua highlighted conspicuous consumption by political
elites while many Kenyans are dying due to poverty-related issues, including
lack of medical supplies and basic amenities like anti-malarial bed nets and
safe drinking water.
Despite the sufferings, she said
the Government is busy making a budget for itself in violation of Article 2 or
3 of the Constitution and Article 43, whereas budget making is about the right
choices that can lead to a much safer Kenya.
“It is certainly not for the
ordinary Mwananchi. They serve themselves,” she noted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments