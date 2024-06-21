Bad news to the rogue cop who killed REX KANYIKE MASAI as IPOA launches a probe - He will rot in jail!!

Friday, June 21, 2024 - The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the shooting of a protester on Thursday by a rogue police officer.
Rex Kanyike Masai was allegedly shot and killed by police
along Moi Avenue while constitutionally exercising his duty of opposing the
Finance Bill 2024.
IPOA, in a statement on Friday, said an investigations team
has established contact with Masai's family.
"The Authority has
documented the death of Masai allegedly as a result of police shooting and
several serious injuries suffered by other demonstrators including police
officers," IPOA chairperson Anne Makori said.
According to IPOA, the National
Police Service Act and service standing orders dictate that force used by an
officer shall be proportional to the objective to be achieved, the seriousness
of the offense, and the resistance of the person against whom it is used.
The authority lauded protesters
for holding peaceful demonstrations while unarmed.
