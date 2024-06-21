Bad news to the rogue cop who killed REX KANYIKE MASAI as IPOA launches a probe - He will rot in jail!!





Friday, June 21, 2024 - The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the shooting of a protester on Thursday by a rogue police officer.

Rex Kanyike Masai was allegedly shot and killed by police along Moi Avenue while constitutionally exercising his duty of opposing the Finance Bill 2024.

IPOA, in a statement on Friday, said an investigations team has established contact with Masai's family.

"The Authority has documented the death of Masai allegedly as a result of police shooting and several serious injuries suffered by other demonstrators including police officers," IPOA chairperson Anne Makori said.

According to IPOA, the National Police Service Act and service standing orders dictate that force used by an officer shall be proportional to the objective to be achieved, the seriousness of the offense, and the resistance of the person against whom it is used.

The authority lauded protesters for holding peaceful demonstrations while unarmed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST