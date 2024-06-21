KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH claims that the GEN Z protestors were planning to raid Parliament and cause harm to MPs





Friday, June 21, 2024 - The Leader of Majority in the National Assembly, Kimani Ichung’wah, claimed that the young people demonstrating against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi on Thursday were planning to raid Parliament and beat MPs who supported the controversial legislation.

Speaking on Thursday on the floor of the House, Ichung’wah, who is also the Kikuyu Constituency Member of Parliament, claimed that Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome had informed him about a plot by these groups to seize control of Parliament.

Ichung’wah made the remarks following inquiries into the blockade of the Parliament premises by police officers.

"The inspector general of police confirmed to me this morning that there were organized groups who had planned to take siege of parliament and criminal elements which also intended to use the ongoing peaceful demonstrations to access the parliament and cause harm to MPs," he said.

