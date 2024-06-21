His legs and limbs were broken - Nandi police commander narrates how ACK Priest, Reverend JAMES KIMEI, was brutally murdered by a KDF soldier who found him in bed with his wife as congregants react (VIDEO).





Friday, June 21, 2024 - Nandi police commander, Dickens Njogu, has confirmed a tragic incident where an ACK priest identified as Reverend James Kimei, was brutally murdered by a KDF officer who caught him in bed with his wife.

According to the police boss, Kimei was brutally murdered by the enraged military officer.

His legs and limbs had been broken after being brutally assaulted.

His ‘tool of procreation’ had also been pulled out and had deep cuts on his head.

Church members said they are reeling in shock following the incident.

It did not cross their minds that the Man of God they trusted would prey on someone’s wife.

“We are shocked by the incident. We were planning to throw a party for him after he was transferred to another parish,” one of the church members said.

A neighbour to the KDF officer who committed the brutal murder said he would do the same thing if he caught a man with his wife in their matrimonial bed.

“I would do the same thing. Why sneak into another man’s matrimonial bed at night?” he posed.

Watch the video.





