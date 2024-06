Sunday, June 30, 2024 - Publisher, Betty Irabor, has shut down rumors claiming that veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs has died.

News of his alleged ‘demise’ made the rounds on social media this afternoon, June 30.

Dismissing the report, Ms. Irabor, wrote;

‘Olu Jacob is well and alive.. pls ignore all rumours of his passing.’