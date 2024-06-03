"Age should never be a barrier to success" - Veteran Ghanaian journalist celebrates call to the Bar at 66







Monday, June 3, 2024 - A 66-year-old veteran Ghanaian journalist, Gifty Afenyi Dadzie, has celebrated after she was called to the Bar.

The media practitioner and former President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GLA), was among the 182 newly qualified lawyers who were inducted into the legal profession on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Taking to Facebook on Sunday, June 2, she advised people, especially women, not to give up on their dreams and aspirations, adding that age should not be a barrier to success.

“Celebrating the goodness of God for the opportunity to live my life-long dream,” she wrote.

I am still in awe and gratitude after being called to the bar. It is an honour to be part of such a noble profession filled with outstanding achievers and change-makers.

I am so grateful for the love and support of my family, friends, and everyone who has been part of my journey.

My journey has been relentless, passionate and vision driven. Age should never be a barrier to success, and neither should your gender. I share this to inspire each and every one of you, particularly enterprising young women to chase their dreams and aspirations. Through Christ who strengthens us, we have the power to create the life we want. I am a living proof of his goodness.

Keep pushing! keep striving! Here is to many more moments of triumph and praise! To God be the glory!.

Speaking to the media after joining the bar, Gifty Afenyi Dadzie said the knowledge acquired would enhance her contribution towards the Ghana’s democracy.

The former member of Council of State, who commenced her legal education at the University of London and continued her post call at the Ghana School of Law, said at her age, the journey to joining the bar has been difficult.