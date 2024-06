Monday, June 3, 2024 - Lizzo was spotted at the Los Angeles Pride festival in West Hollywood on Sunday, June 2.

The 36-year-old singer was clad in a two-piece bra and leggings set from her shapewear line Yitty.

She joined the thousands of people who took the the West Hollywood streets to celebrate the city's annual Pride Parade.

Lizzo later shared photos from the event on Instagram.

She added her song, "Everybody's Gay" as a background music for the post.

