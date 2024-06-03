African lady killed by a metro bus in the U.S.







Monday, June 3, 2024 - A lady identified as Damilola Matuluko, has died after she was hit by a metro bus in downtown Houston on Friday morning, May 31.

According to ABC News, the tragic incident happened near Rusk and Smith before 7:40 a.m. and was the bus driver's fault.

According to the METRO Police Department, Damilola who was a city worker, was in the crosswalk at the intersection and had the right of way when the accident happened. Investigations showed that the light turned green, and the bus turned onto Rusk, fatally hitting the deceased.





METRO said the bus was operated by First Transit. Police said the contract driver was cooperating with investigators. There were reportedly two passengers on the bus, but no other injuries were reported.

Officials identified the victim as Damilola Matuluko, who had worked for the city’s HR Operations Employee Relations team since 2023. “Although Damilola had only been with the HR Department for a short time, she had become a beloved and impactful team member. She will be sincerely missed by her colleagues in the City of Houston,” COH HR Director Jane Cheeks said in a statement.

Meanwhile her friends and family members have taken to social media to mourn her demise.

May her soul rest in peace, Amen.