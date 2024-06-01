A foreigner arrested in connection with a multi-million jobs scam - He was about to defraud 1000 jobseekers before he was cornered by detectives (PHOTOs).

Saturday, June 1, 2024 - Detectives from Nairobi Regional Headquarters have arrested five suspects believed to be the masterminds behind a fraudulent recruitment drive for overseas jobs within Nairobi and its environs.
Foreign national namely Nick Van Opstal, Samuel Marigi, Patrick Wangai, Susan
Oluoch, and Christine Muthoni Wangechi was arrested following a tip-off from
the public about activities of two suspicious recruitment agencies Alhanawa Jobs and Supply Link Ventures Ltd who were purporting to be recruiting
for overseas jobs at KCB sports club grounds.
Following
the swift response by the detectives, approximately 1000 jobseekers were
snatched from the fangs of the snake oil merchants whose sole mission was to
fleece them off their hard-earned cash.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the
National Employment Authority had flagged the exercise as a scam.
Meanwhile,
the hunt is on for three individuals namely Hannah Mbugua, Gladys Oluasa, and
Lucy Wanjiru who managed to escape the police dragnet.
Members of the public are advised to remain vigilant and to report such agencies to the police for action.
