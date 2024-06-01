A foreigner arrested in connection with a multi-million jobs scam - He was about to defraud 1000 jobseekers before he was cornered by detectives (PHOTOs).





Saturday, June 1, 2024 - Detectives from Nairobi Regional Headquarters have arrested five suspects believed to be the masterminds behind a fraudulent recruitment drive for overseas jobs within Nairobi and its environs.

A Foreign national namely Nick Van Opstal, Samuel Marigi, Patrick Wangai, Susan Oluoch, and Christine Muthoni Wangechi was arrested following a tip-off from the public about activities of two suspicious recruitment agencies Alhanawa Jobs and Supply Link Ventures Ltd who were purporting to be recruiting for overseas jobs at KCB sports club grounds.

Following the swift response by the detectives, approximately 1000 jobseekers were snatched from the fangs of the snake oil merchants whose sole mission was to fleece them off their hard-earned cash.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the National Employment Authority had flagged the exercise as a scam.

Meanwhile, the hunt is on for three individuals namely Hannah Mbugua, Gladys Oluasa, and Lucy Wanjiru who managed to escape the police dragnet.

Members of the public are advised to remain vigilant and to report such agencies to the police for action.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.