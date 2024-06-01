Two Kalenjins, including a lady, arrested in connection with Sim Swap fraud in Mulot (PHOTOs).





Saturday, June 1, 2024 - Police officers on patrol duties have arrested two suspects at the Sunset area of Mulot in Bomet County, and from them seized copies of identity cards, Airtel sim cards, and other items believed to have been used to perpetuate sim swap fraud.

Denis Kipkoech Kirui and Sylvia Chepkemoi were nabbed right in the act after the female suspect unprocedurally registered an Airtel line for her suspected accomplice (Denis) who has been on police radar for sim swap fraud

The two are cooling their heels at Mulot Police Station cells awaiting their fate in court.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.