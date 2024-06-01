BIDEN gives Ukraine permission to carry out strikes within Russia using US weapons







Saturday, June 1, 2024 - US President, Joe Biden has given permission to Ukraine to strike inside Russian territory with American munitions, drawing strong condemnation from Russia.

Biden, however, restricted the use of the weapons which means Ukraine can only hit targets over the border close to Kharkiv after Russia made significant advances around the city in the northeastern part of the country close to the Russian border, two US officials said.

“The president recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine can use US-supplied weapons for counterfire purposes in Kharkiv so Ukraine can hit back at Russian forces hitting them or preparing to hit them,” one of the officials said.

The new law change comes from a long-standing policy amid growing international pressure from close US allies to support Ukraine.

"But it is limited to the area around Kharkiv, and Ukraine has not requested permission beyond that, the official said, adding that they do not ''anticipate the US widening the area allowed."

Kyiv made the request for Washington to change its policy in just the past few weeks as Russian forces have made their advance, the official said. Russian forces, ammunition depots and logistical hubs can now be targeted with US-provided artillery and rockets across the border from Kharkiv in western Russia.

The Biden administration is also not allowing Ukraine to use the most formidable munition it has been given to fire into Russia: the long-range missiles known as ATACMS, which can hit targets 200 miles, or 300 kilometres, away.