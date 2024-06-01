BIDEN gives Ukraine permission to carry out strikes within Russia using US weapons

Saturday, June 1, 2024 - US President, Joe Biden has given permission to Ukraine to strike inside Russian territory with American munitions, drawing strong condemnation from Russia.
Biden, however, restricted the use of the weapons which
means Ukraine can only hit targets over the border close to Kharkiv after
Russia made significant advances around the city in the northeastern part of
the country close to the Russian border, two US officials said.
“The president recently
directed his team to ensure that Ukraine can use US-supplied weapons for
counterfire purposes in Kharkiv so Ukraine can hit back at Russian forces
hitting them or preparing to hit them,” one of the officials said.
The new law change comes from a long-standing policy amid
growing international pressure from close US allies to support Ukraine.
"But it is limited to the area around Kharkiv, and
Ukraine has not requested permission beyond that, the official said, adding
that they do not ''anticipate the US widening the area allowed."
Kyiv made the request for Washington to change its policy in
just the past few weeks as Russian forces have made their advance, the official
said. Russian forces, ammunition depots and logistical hubs can now be targeted
with US-provided artillery and rockets across the border from Kharkiv in
western Russia.
The Biden administration is also not allowing Ukraine to use
the most formidable munition it has been given to fire into Russia: the
long-range missiles known as ATACMS, which can hit targets 200 miles, or 300
kilometres, away.
