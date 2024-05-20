Woman arrested for killing aunt after dispute over electricity usage







Monday, May 20, 2024 - The Zimbabwean police have arrested a 27-year-old woman identified as Nella Kundai for stabbing her aunt, 41-year-old Dorothy Matongo to death following a dispute over power usage.

This played out after Kundai and Matongo who share a home, disagreed over how to manage their electricity bill.

Kundai, citing financial difficulties, refused to contribute to the payment. Sympathizing with her niece, Matongo paid US$5 to restore their electricity but instructed that it be used only for lighting, not cooking.

Ignoring her aunt’s instructions, Kundai used the electricity for cooking, leading to a furious argument. The confrontation quickly escalated into violence, culminating in Kundai stabbing Matongo three times in the chest.

Matongo’s family claims that the tragedy could have been avoided if the police had taken earlier reports of escalating tensions seriously.

“Despite the family’s attempts to seek help from the authorities, our pleas were not heard,” said Prime, Matongo’s daughter. She added“I went to the police station and told them about the growing tension between my mother and Kundai, but the police did not take action. Shockingly, they told me that I should only report the incident after my mother had been stabbed.”

Prime herself sustained injuries during the altercation. She was struck in the stomach by a toilet seat as she tried to intervene.

Kundai is now in police custody, facing murder charges, and is expected to appear in court soon.