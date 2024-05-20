Woman arrested for killing aunt after dispute over electricity usage

Monday, May 20, 2024 - The Zimbabwean police have arrested a 27-year-old woman identified as Nella Kundai for stabbing her aunt, 41-year-old Dorothy Matongo to death following a dispute over power usage.
This played out after Kundai and Matongo who share a home,
disagreed over how to manage their electricity bill.
Kundai, citing financial difficulties, refused to contribute
to the payment. Sympathizing with her niece, Matongo paid US$5 to restore their
electricity but instructed that it be used only for lighting, not cooking.
Ignoring her aunt’s instructions, Kundai used the
electricity for cooking, leading to a furious argument. The confrontation
quickly escalated into violence, culminating in Kundai stabbing Matongo three
times in the chest.
Matongo’s family claims that the tragedy could have been
avoided if the police had taken earlier reports of escalating tensions
seriously.
“Despite the family’s attempts to seek help from the
authorities, our pleas were not heard,” said Prime, Matongo’s daughter. She
added“I went to the police station and told them about the growing tension
between my mother and Kundai, but the police did not take action. Shockingly,
they told me that I should only report the incident after my mother had been
stabbed.”
Prime herself sustained injuries during the altercation. She
was struck in the stomach by a toilet seat as she tried to intervene.
Kundai is now in police custody, facing murder charges, and
is expected to appear in court soon.
