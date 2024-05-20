Three Americans among suspects arrested for coup attempt in DR Congo (VIDEO)







Monday, May 20, 2024 - Three Americans have been named among suspects responsible for Sunday’s coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Sylvain Ekenge, DRC army spokesperson, said the attempt involved “foreigners and Congolese”.





“These foreigners and Congolese have been put out of action, including their leader,” Ekenge said.

Ekenge added that several suspects were detained and the situation is now under control.





The army spokesperson did not provide further information concerning the incident.

Lucy Tamyln, US ambassador to the DRC, said she was shocked and very concerned to receive reports of American citizens being involved.





Pictures of two men with their hands clasped were published in local media, alongside pictures of a passport that indicated one was a 36-year-old US citizen born in Maryland.

“Please be assured that we will cooperate with the DRC authorities to the fullest extent as they investigate these criminal acts and hold accountable any U.S. citizen involved in criminal acts,” Tamlyn tweeted.





The army’s announcement of successfully thwarting a coup attempt came hours after armed men attacked the house of Vital Kamerhe, former chief of staff and close ally of President Felix Tshisekedi.

Kamerhe’s residence is about two kilometres from the presidential palace.

Michel Muhima, Kamerhe’s spokesperson, had said the gunmen clad in military uniform engaged the politician’s guards in a shootout, leaving three people dead.

Watch the video of two foreigners allegedly involved in the coup attempt below.