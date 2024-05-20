I need 35 visas to travel within Africa while the CEO of Total Energies has more access to my continent with his French passport - DANGOTE

Monday, May 20, 2024 - Africa’s richest billionaire, Aliko Dangote, has lamented about difficulties faced by African investors travelling on the continent claiming he needs 35 different visas on his Nigerian passport.
Dangote disclosed this recently at the Africa CEO Forum
Annual Summit in Kigali, Rwanda.
“I still complained to
President Kagame. I told him that as an investor, I have to now apply for 35
different visas on my passport, and I told Mr. President, I really don’t have
the time to go and be dropping my passports in embassies to get a visa,” he said.
“But you see, the most
annoying thing is that yes, if you are treating everybody the same, then I can
understand.”
Using the French passport as an example, Dangote said
Patrick Pouyanne, chairman of Total Energies, does not need 35 visas on his
French passport to gain access to African countries.
“You don’t need 35 visas on
your French passport. This means you have a freer movement than myself in
Africa,” he said.
Speaking about how to make business transactions easier
within Africa, he said right now, “Our main job is to make sure the regional
markets all work. Once they work, then we can now go to Africa Continental Free
Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). But then, for AfCFTA also, we need to make sure that
it works”.
“We cannot have a very
promising continent and our intra-trade rate is less than 16 percent. Okay, so
we Africans will have to do it. If we are waiting for foreigners to come and do
it, both the development of Africa, it’s not going to happen,” he said.
“So it can only happen to us
Africans. We must risk our sources and make sure that we lead, then we will
have people who actually trust and believe in Africa like Patrick to come and
help us to push to the next level.”
