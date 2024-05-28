Why is CJ MARTHA KOOME and JUDGES allowing this to happen in Kenyan courts – This is uncouth and uncivilized! (PHOTO)





Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - The Kenyan Judiciary under the leadership of Chief Justice Martha Koome has been put on the spot for allowing suspects, including murderers and rapists, to hide their faces while appearing before a court of law.

During former Chief Justice David Maraga's tenure, suspects were barred from hiding their faces with masks, goggles caps, hoodies, jumpers, and balaclavas, while appearing before a court of law.

But in what can be termed as a backward step, suspects have now become bold even covering their whole faces while appearing before a court of law.

Kileleshwa ward MCA Robert Alai shared a photo of the suspect who had covered his face with a mask, a hoodie, and black goggles and he was appearing before a Nairobi court.

Here is a photo shared by Robert Alai.





