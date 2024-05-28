Blow to RAILA ODINGA’s ODM counties as High Court suspends Muguka ban by Mombasa, Kilifi, and Taita Taveta





Tuesday, May 28, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has suffered a temporary blow in its bid to save its population from the Coast against the harsh effects of Muguka.

This is after the Embu High Court temporarily suspended the Muguka ban effected by three Coast counties namely; Mombasa, Kilifi, and Taita Taveta.

The High Court issued orders and immediately suspended the ban until the case before the court is heard on June 8.

"That pending interpartes hearing and determination of this application a conservatory order be; and is hereby granted restraining and/or stopping the Respondents and or its agents from effecting, implementing, and or enforcing Executive Order No. 1 issued on May 22, by Respondents to last until July 8, 2024," stated Lady Justice Lucy Njuguna.

The respective ODM Governors of Mombasa, Kilifi, and Taita Taveta had issued executive orders banning the use and sale of the stimulant, citing its adverse effects on the youth in the three jurisdictions.

However, Muguka farmers read mischief and termed the ban as economic sabotage.

They also sought the help of President William Ruto who also termed the ban as null and void since Muguka is categorized as a cash crop.

The Kenyan DAILY POST