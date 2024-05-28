Emotional video of JEFF MWATHI’s mother cleaning his grave as she continues to seek justice for her late son - This is painful (WATCH).





Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - Ann Mwathi, the mother to the late fashion designer Jeff Mwathi, who died in unclear circumstances at DJ Faxto’s house, has been taking care of her son’s grave even as she continues to cry for justice.

Ann shared an emotional video cleaning Jeff’s grave while commemorating his death.

She was overwhelmed with emotions as she recalled the good times that she spent together with her son.

Speaking in a past interview, Ann expressed disappointment and loss of hope in getting justice for her son who died after falling from the 12th floor of an apartment in February 2023.

Detectives told her that there was insufficient evidence to support the theory that her son had been murdered.

The investigators claimed that he died from the impact of the fall and that he was alive when he jumped.

“I do not agree with the findings of the inquest into the death of Jeff Mwathi.

"I believe that justice must prevail and all parties involved must be held accountable for their actions,” she said.

Watch the video of Ann cleaning her son’s grave.

