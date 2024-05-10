Watch video of concerned Kenyans warning a boda boda rider not to cross a flooded river, only for him to be swept away after ignoring the warning.

Friday, May 10, 2024 - A reckless boda boda rider was swept away after he tried to cross a flooded river that had burst its banks.

In the video, concerned Kenyans are seen warning the rider not to cross the swollen river.

“Don’t cross. That place is dangerous,” they plead with the rider.

However, he ignores the warning and tries to cross, only to be swept away.

Those who had warned him not to risk his life watched helplessly as he was swept away.

Prominent hotelier Mohammed Hersi shared the video on his X account and wrote;

“The Boda Boda guys riders and the risks they take.....these guys have a special satan.

"They behave like they will die and get a 2nd chance in life to come and narrate

"Mazee mimi wacha nikushow nilidedi vipi.....na sitarudia tena ...bla bla bla "

Watch the video.

— Mohammed Hersi : Mr Optimist (@mohammedhersi) May 9, 2024

