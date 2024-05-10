I'm better than you - NBA legend SHAQUILLE O'NEAL slams NFL hall of famer and show host SHANNON SHARPE

Friday, May 10, 2024 - NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has taken shots at NFL Hall of Famer and show host, Shannon Sharpe, for claiming he's "jealous" of Nikola Jokic.
The drama began after the "Inside the NBA" crew
presented the league's Most Valuable Player award to Jokic during Wednesday’s
show. During their interview, Shaq told the Nuggets superstar he's the best
player in the league but felt Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deserved the
award this season instead.
Reacting to Shaq's comment on his "Nightcap"
podcast with Chad Johnson and Gilbert Arenas, Sharpe suggested
that the NBA legend is envious of Jokic's accolades.
He said;
"Shaq should have five MVPs. He sees a guy like Nikola
Jokic who's not as dominant as him and gets three in four years. When you are
historically great, they talk about you as a great basketball player, the GOAT,
and Shaq is never brought up.
"I think a part of him is envious of that, it's hard
for me to put someone in the GOAT conversation with one MVP. If Shaq would have
had my work ethic, he would have had 40,000 points."
Shaq took Sharpe's words personally, firing back on
Instagram and accusing him of click-baiting, as he was only sticking up for
SGA. Things got even more personal as Shaq said Shannon is actually jealous of
him.
He said;
“Don't forget I know what you did to get [where] you at. Me
jealous, sounds like you are jealous. I [know] you tryna stay relevant by
gossiping on your podcast ... 4 rings three finals MVP top 50 and top 75.
Google me. And, to [be] quite frank all this new success you got, you still
under me.”
Shaq further stated that he's got more money and is just
simply better all around.
Sharpe responded by saying "He can take all the shots.
Yeah you got more money, yeah you're more famous than me, yeah you're more
well-known, you're gonna have more money than I ever have but nobody will ever
say that I was lazy or I cheated myself."
Their beef has taken a different turn as Shaquille
O'Neal to the mic, dropping a diss track amid. Listen below
Shaq dropped a diss track responding to Shannon Sharpe 👀@bigpodwithshaq @SHAQ pic.twitter.com/EqZp7RKZyr— Playmaker (@playmaker) May 10, 2024
0 Comments