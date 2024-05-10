Mixed reaction as RUTO appoints 20 High Court Judges – See the full list of lucky ones that landed the job





Friday, May 10, 2024 - President William Ruto has appointed 20 new judges of the High Court.

In a Gazette notice yesterday, Ruto confirmed the appointment of the 20 following successful interviews that were conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 166 (1) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint the following to be Judges of the High Court of Kenya," read the Gazette in part.

Ruto made the appointments following recommendations by the JSC which is headed by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Here is the full list; -

Moses Ado Otieno

Alice Chepngetich Bett Soi

Benjamin Mwikya Musyoki

John Lolwatan Tamar

Francis Weche Andayi

Andrew Bahati Mwamuye

Julius Kipkosgei Ng’arng’ar

Wendy Kagendo Micheni

Emily Onyando Ominde

Helene Rafaela Namisi

Alexander Muasya Muteti

Julius Mukut Nangea

Benjamin Kimani Njoroge

Caroline Jepyegen Kendagor

Stephen Nzisi Mbungi

Linus Poghon Kassan

Noel Onditi Adagi Inziani.

Tabitha Ouya Wanyama

Rhoda Cherotich Rutto

Joe Omido Mkutu.

95 candidates had been shortlisted for interviews that were conducted in April.

Following the appointment, the 20 will be taking an oath of office in the coming days.

