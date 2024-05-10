Mixed reaction as RUTO appoints 20 High Court Judges – See the full list of lucky ones that landed the job

Friday, May 10, 2024 - President William Ruto has appointed 20 new judges of the High Court.
In a Gazette notice yesterday, Ruto confirmed the
appointment of the 20 following successful interviews that were conducted by
the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).
"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 166 (1)
(b) of the Constitution of Kenya, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the
Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint the
following to be Judges of the High Court of Kenya," read the Gazette in
part.
Ruto made the appointments following recommendations by the
JSC which is headed by Chief Justice Martha Koome.
Here is the full list; -
Moses Ado Otieno
Alice Chepngetich Bett Soi
Benjamin Mwikya Musyoki
John Lolwatan Tamar
Francis Weche Andayi
Andrew Bahati Mwamuye
Julius Kipkosgei Ng’arng’ar
Wendy Kagendo Micheni
Emily Onyando Ominde
Helene Rafaela Namisi
Alexander Muasya Muteti
Julius Mukut Nangea
Benjamin Kimani Njoroge
Caroline Jepyegen Kendagor
Stephen Nzisi Mbungi
Linus Poghon Kassan
Noel Onditi Adagi Inziani.
Tabitha Ouya Wanyama
Rhoda Cherotich Rutto
Joe Omido Mkutu.
95 candidates had been shortlisted for interviews that
were conducted in April.
Following the appointment, the 20 will be taking an
oath of office in the coming days.
