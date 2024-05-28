WAIGURU over the moon after Parliament allocated Governors Sh 400.1 billion – Most of this money will be stolen





Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - Council of Governors chairperson Anne Waiguru has reacted after Parliament agreed to allocate the devolved units Sh400.1 billion in the financial year 2024-25.

In a statement, Waiguru who is also the Kirinyaga County Governor, said adequate funding of the county functions is a very welcome decision by the governors.

"Devolution is sacrosanct in the constitution and adequately resourcing functions that counties are mandated to deliver is progressive and a welcome move," she said.

On behalf of the COG, Waiguru thanked the Senate and National Assembly Committees involved in negotiations that led to the allocation.

"The Council of Governors specially thanks the Senate Finance Committee led by Senator Ali Roba and by extension the Division of Revenue Allocation Mediation committee of the Senate and National Assembly for increasing the Equitable share to counties by Sh9 billion to arrive at Sh400.1 billion in FY 2024-25."

The deal was reached on Monday evening, giving devolved units additional funds amounting to Sh15 billion compared to the current fiscal period.

