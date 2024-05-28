KALENJIN leaders tell SUDI to shut his foul mouth and respect GACHAGUA – RUTO won because of the DP’s handwork





Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - A section of Kalenjin community leaders has urged Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi to respect Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

On Sunday, Sudi in a strongly worded speech told Gachagua that he is not a man to be threatened after the second-in-command accused him of causing division in the Mt Kenya region.

Following the altercation between Sudi and Gachagua, Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok told off some leaders from the Rift Valley who are accused of undermining the second-in-command.

Barchok reminded leaders from the region that the DP contributed immensely to their win in the 2022 General Election.

He stated that there are better mechanisms for settling differences with the DP than criticizing him on public platforms.

"I would like to particularly address the people of Rift Valley.

"Riggy G stood with us, and we must accord him respect.

"Just yesterday or the day before, I saw someone arguing with Riggy G.

"He is our leader, so respect him. If there is an issue with something he has said, there is a respectable way to address it, but it is not by standing up and arguing with him.

"We will not allow that," Barchok stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST